LOHR, Charles Ronald 79, passed away March 2, 2019 after a courageous battle against cancer."Ron" was preceded in death by his parents Ann and Charles and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Nella, their daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Tracy Miller, and grandchildren, Lohren and Blake. Private family services will be held at Baker-Hazel & Snider. Memorials in Ron's name may be made to the (www.kidney.org). Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at www.bakerhazelsnider.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 7, 2019