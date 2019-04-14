Home

Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3380 Dayton Xenia Road
Beavercreek, OH 45432
937-429-4700
Charles MALLORY III

Charles MALLORY III Obituary
MALLOY, III, Charles D. "Chuck" 83, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Apr. 12, 2019. He was born on Nov. 1, 1935 to Charles and Virginia (Cummings) Malloy in Dayton. Chuck was a great athlete who excelled in many sports, setting records for UD and semi-pro Dayton Colts Football for many years. Inducted into the Football and Baseball Halls of Fame. He bowled many 300 games, outstanding golfer with several holes-in-one. He retired as a well accomplished salesman. He was a great family man. Chuck is survived by his loving children, Chris Stovall, Laura Oakes, Mark Stovall, Chuck Malloy and Erin Jordan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Louis Malloy and Ginny Hoops. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Jan; children, Debi and Doug; siblings, Glen, Pat and Sharon. Visitation will be held Mon., Apr. 15, 2019, from 5-8 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tue., Apr. 16, 2019, 1 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Interment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019
