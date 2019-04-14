MALLOY, III, Charles D. "Chuck" 83, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Apr. 12, 2019. He was born on Nov. 1, 1935 to Charles and Virginia (Cummings) Malloy in Dayton. Chuck was a great athlete who excelled in many sports, setting records for UD and semi-pro Dayton Colts Football for many years. Inducted into the Football and Baseball Halls of Fame. He bowled many 300 games, outstanding golfer with several holes-in-one. He retired as a well accomplished salesman. He was a great family man. Chuck is survived by his loving children, Chris Stovall, Laura Oakes, Mark Stovall, Chuck Malloy and Erin Jordan; many grandchildren and great grandchildren; siblings, Louis Malloy and Ginny Hoops. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Jan; children, Debi and Doug; siblings, Glen, Pat and Sharon. Visitation will be held Mon., Apr. 15, 2019, from 5-8 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Funeral services will be held on Tue., Apr. 16, 2019, 1 pm at Newcomer Beavercreek Chapel. Interment at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. To leave a message for the family online, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com. Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary