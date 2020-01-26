|
|
MARTIN, Charles Edward Lt. Colonel, USAF Retired Age 79, of Tipp City, OH, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Mr. Martin was born on July 27, 1940 in Chattanooga, TN. He completed his college education at University of Chattanooga prior to enlisting in the USAF in 1962. Mr. Martin had an esteemed career in the military, serving in Asia and the US. He retired to direct a successful consulting firm in Ohio, where he settled. Charles is survived by his loving wife, Peggy, of OH; his daughters, Chanda and Neysa, of FL; his seven grandchildren, 6 of FL, 1 of OH; and his sister, Sharon, of DE. A service to honor Charles's life will be held at 1 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Dayton National Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.routsong.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 26, 2020