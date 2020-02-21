Home

Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
(513) 423-9443
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020
1:00 PM
Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Homes
517 South Sutphin Street
Middletown, OH 45044
Charles McGEE


1947 - 2020
McGEE, Charles E. Age 72 of Middletown, OH passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020. He was born December 7, 1947 in Middletown, the son of Lucille and Jeff McGee. Charlie served in the US Air Force during the Vietnam War. He was a longtime member the Franklin Eastern Star Lodge #55 F&AM. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Kenneth, Lawrence, and Johnny; sister, Rosemary; and niece, Joanne. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of 48 years Leeatta; son, Kevin; and niece, Debbie (Scott) Stamper. A visitation will be Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 11:00am - 1:00pm at Breitenbach-Anderson Funeral Home, 517 S. Sutphin St. Middletown, OH 45044. Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Woodside Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Charlie's memory can be made to Hospice of Middletown.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 21, 2020
