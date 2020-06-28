McGOVERN III, Charles C. "Chuck" Charles C. McGovern III (Chuck) passed away June 18, 2020, at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Charles IV, his sister, Fosie Stephenson and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kristina (Tina) Poppa McGovern, his children, Melissa Prather, Jennifer Waelti, Robert and Matthew McGovern, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Tucker, brothers, Michael and Joseph, and the many nieces and nephews. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he grew up in a military family, traveling extensively in his formative years. He lived in Japan and Germany for many years as his father was a career soldier in the US Army. Charles also served in the Army. When his father retired in Dayton, Ohio, he followed suit, settling in the North Dayton area. Chuck was a successful builder and developer in Ohio. He built several subdivisions in Troy as McGovern Builders, and in Vandalia as McGovern/Willoughby Homes with partners, Carol and Bill Willoughby. He and Tina eventually moved to Siesta Key where they owned and operated McGovern Beachfront Rentals for 35 years. Chuck lived a life of love and adventure which he always shared with others. He was a private pilot, scuba diver, and golfer. He loved and owned antique cars, airplanes, helicopters, and many boats. His exuberant enthusiasm for life, good sense of humor, and quick wit will be sorely missed. Private services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.