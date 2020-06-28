Charles MCGOVERN III
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
McGOVERN III, Charles C. "Chuck" Charles C. McGovern III (Chuck) passed away June 18, 2020, at the age of 83. He is preceded in death by his oldest son, Charles IV, his sister, Fosie Stephenson and his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Kristina (Tina) Poppa McGovern, his children, Melissa Prather, Jennifer Waelti, Robert and Matthew McGovern, 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren, his sister, Mary Tucker, brothers, Michael and Joseph, and the many nieces and nephews. Born in Pittsburgh, PA, he grew up in a military family, traveling extensively in his formative years. He lived in Japan and Germany for many years as his father was a career soldier in the US Army. Charles also served in the Army. When his father retired in Dayton, Ohio, he followed suit, settling in the North Dayton area. Chuck was a successful builder and developer in Ohio. He built several subdivisions in Troy as McGovern Builders, and in Vandalia as McGovern/Willoughby Homes with partners, Carol and Bill Willoughby. He and Tina eventually moved to Siesta Key where they owned and operated McGovern Beachfront Rentals for 35 years. Chuck lived a life of love and adventure which he always shared with others. He was a private pilot, scuba diver, and golfer. He loved and owned antique cars, airplanes, helicopters, and many boats. His exuberant enthusiasm for life, good sense of humor, and quick wit will be sorely missed. Private services will be held at Sarasota National Cemetery. Condolences can be sent to www.nationalcremation.com/location/sarasota

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
National Cremation and Burial Society Sarasota
2990 Bee Ridge Road
Sarasota, FL 34239
9419239535
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
June 28, 2020
I remember Chuck well from our days at Laurel Oak. He was a very nice and generous person. We had great discussions about my life in the military and his life growing up on military bases around the world. Chuck had a wonderful sense of humor and was always smiling. He will be missed by all who knew him. Sincerely, Bill and Dori Cahill
June 28, 2020
My heartfelt condolences to you, Tina, and your family. Chuck was a fun-loving guy who I would see in a golf cart in the late afternoon just enjoying a few holes of golf on his own. Always a smile! He endured a lot in the last few years. May he rest in peace now.Joy Busler
June 28, 2020
I only have the best memories of Chuck. He was the most wonderful character. My only regret was not initiating more contact with him.
Dale Lewis
Friend
June 24, 2020
To my dear sister, Tina,

Sending all my love to you and to all who knew and loved Chuck. He was loved by many!

I will miss my dear brother-in-law. He was such an integral part of our family and added such a unique perspective any time we had a discussion. Who will I argue with now?!

Having Chuck join our family changed all of our lives, and there are so many fun times to remember him by. Chuck's generosity, his enthusiasm for life, his caring and loving nature, and his joking and playful mannerisms, permanently left a mark on all of us.

I think everyone has a story to tell that includes him! One of my favorites is the brawl we got into at Annarinos! Chuck was the defender and was right by my side! Well now it's our turn to be by your side. Please know that anytime you need me, I'm here.
I love you sister.
Janine Poppa
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved