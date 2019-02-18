Home

Brough-Getts Funeral Home
102 S 2nd St
Miamisburg, OH 45342
(937) 866-1001
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
David's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
4600 Mad River Rd.
Memorial service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
David's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel
4600 Mad River Rd.
Charles McKINNON Obituary
McKINNON, Charles "Chuck" Devoted father of Doug (Linda) McKinnon. Beloved grandfather of Eric (Katy) McKinnon. Preceded in death by his cherished companion Martha Holderman-McKinnon, his parents John and Bernadette McKinnon and his siblings Kay, Mary Alice, Jack, Dick and Bill. Passed away February 13, 2019 age 93. Memorial service will be held at David's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd., on Thursday, February 21st at 11 am. Friends may gather from 10 am until time of funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Brough-Getts Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019
