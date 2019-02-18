|
McKINNON, Charles "Chuck" Devoted father of Doug (Linda) McKinnon. Beloved grandfather of Eric (Katy) McKinnon. Preceded in death by his cherished companion Martha Holderman-McKinnon, his parents John and Bernadette McKinnon and his siblings Kay, Mary Alice, Jack, Dick and Bill. Passed away February 13, 2019 age 93. Memorial service will be held at David's Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel, 4600 Mad River Rd., on Thursday, February 21st at 11 am. Friends may gather from 10 am until time of funeral service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to . Brough-Getts Funeral Home serving the family.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Feb. 18, 2019