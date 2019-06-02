Home

Charles MILLER Obituary
MILLER, Charles R. "Ronn" Age 78 of Dayton, passed away peacefully at his home on May 27, 2019. He was born on April 18, 1941 in Dayton. Ronn was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 23 years, Carol Miller; children, David Miller, Michael (Haley) Miller, Daniel (Nga) Miller, Tom Drewing, Sharon (Jim) Deis and Dave (Kasey) Drewing; many granchildren and numerous extended family and dear friends. Ronn's spirit can be seen through many of the people who he inspired during his life. He was a good man, who will be greatly missed. Visitation will be on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Corpus Christi Church, 527 Forest Ave., Dayton starting at 10:00 AM and a Memorial Mass will begin at 11:00 AM, with a graveside service to follow at Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to Elizabeth New Life Center, 2201 N. Main St., Dayton, OH 45405, in Ronn's memory. To share a memory of Ronn or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 2, 2019
