MILLER, Charles L. Age 85 of Kettering passed away Friday, December 20, 2019. He was born on November 14, 1934 in Morning View, Kentucky to Virgil and Anna Miller. He was preceded in death by his wife, Delores and brother, Robert. He is survived by his sister, Ruth Mercer, his Daughters Anna (Rick) Lyons and Brenda (William) Bell, son, Michael Miller, nieces and nephews, and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Charles retired from General Motors. He enjoyed fishing, Westerns, and tinkering in his garage as shown by his love of fixing anything for anyone. His love and generosity was shown in his words and actions for his friends and family. Charles attended Greenmont Oak Park Community Church in Kettering. Family and friends may call from 12:30 to 1:30 Friday, December 27, 2019 at the TOBIAS FUNERAL HOME FAR HILLS CHAPEL, with the funeral service to follow at 1:30. On line condolences may be sent to www.tobiasfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 23, 2019