MILLER, Charles "Dave" 85, died peacefully on Wednesday April 15, 2020 at the Ohio Masonic Home. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Sonya, along with parents, Wilbur & Dorothy (Pfeiffer) Miller of Paris, PA. Dave is survived by his children, David (Amanda) Miller of Lancaster OH, Douglas (Denise) Miller and Stephen Miller of Springfield OH and Susan Marine of Tampa FL along with sisters Ruth "Evelyn" Miller of Concord MA and Nancy Eberiel of Westford MA. Dave was blessed with nine grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. Dave was born August 17, 1934 in Marietta OH, raised in Paris PA and spent his adult life in New Carlisle OH. After he & Sonya retired, they moved to Tennessee and achieved their goal of lakefront living at Tellico Village. It was their little piece of "heaven on earth." Dave loved everything about flying which lead him to serve his country in the US Air Force and, later, become a licensed commercial pilot. Upon discharge, he joined the Federal Aviation Administration where he maintained radar systems. Later in life, he completed a PhD in Electronic Engineering. Always willing to serve, Dave was a 32° member of the Free & Accepted Masons, New Carlisle Lodge #100 along with the Boy Scouts of America, Troop 27 where he was Scoutmaster. A private burial will take place on Saturday April 18, 2020 at Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in New Carlisle. At some point, there will be a memorial celebration when family & friends may gather. Memorial donations may be sent to the Ohio Masonic Home Endowment Fund. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Apr. 19, 2020