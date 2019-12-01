|
MONNIN, Charles Francis Age 70, of Washington Twp., passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019 at . He was retired from the City of Kettering. He is survived by his wife Laura; son Sean Monnin of Cosby, TN, daughter, Amanda (Chad) Kobylack of Centerville, as well as six grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Also survived by brothers JR and Anthony Monnin, sisters Joan (Don) Money and Rose Monnin as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. Charlie dearly loved his home and his family, and was much loved by all. He will be sorely missed. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 from 11:00 am until time of funeral service at 1:00 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd. Burial will follow at Miami Valley Memory Gardens. A special message may be left for the family at www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019