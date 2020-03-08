|
MOORE, Charles Edward "Chuck" Passed away Monday, March 2, 2020 in Hattiesburg, Mississippi. He was born February 28, 1965 in Ohio. He leaves behind his sweet wife of 31 years, Joy (Schreiber) Moore; daughter, Amber Nicole Moore (Allen Patrick); loving parents, James and Margaret Moore; sister, Tammy West; uncle, David Moore; great aunt and uncle, Ruth and Carl Quigley; great aunt Mary Etta Rogers; brother-in-law, David Schreiber Jr.; special sister-in-law, Teresa Schreiber; and niece, Brianne Durham. He was preceded in death by his brother, Vincent Hitte; grandparents, Tommy "Bugs" and Clara Wilson; George and Reva Moore; and in-laws, Phyllis and David Schreiber. Chuck was a 1984 graduate of Carlisle High School and Kettering College of Medical Arts as a RN. He was a Navy Corpsman Veteran. He loved his family and family vacations, fishing, Nascar racing, the Cincinnati Reds, playing football, and participating in cruise ins and car shows with 4 generations of family and friends. He loved Elvis Presley and impersonated him in Carlisle High School's Company "c" Choir. Memorial service will be held Sunday March 15, 2020 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Middletown Masonic Temple at the center of Marshall Road and Roosevelt, Middletown, Ohio. Masonic service is to follow. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Carlisle Local School's Vocal and Instrumental Music Programs. Anderson Funeral Home Franklin
Published in Journal-News on Mar. 8, 2020