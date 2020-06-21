Charles MORGAN

MORGAN, Charles Edward 89, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away peacefully of natural causes on Friday morning, June 5, 2020, just 8 days before his 90th birthday. Charles was born on June 13, the son of Anna Ruth and Ben Donald Morgan. He graduated from The Ohio State University with a degree in Civil Engineering. His career started at B. D. Morgan & Company, which was founded by his father and was where he later became president and CEO. He and his brother David also managed two other family businesses, MECCO and MIRCO. Charles gave back to the community through life long membership in the First United Methodist Church, as well as the Middletown Community Foundation, Rotary International, the Coast Guard Auxiliary and the Experimental Aircraft Association. Airplanes and flying were a passion with Charles since his teen years. Inspired by his father who got his pilot's license in his forties, Charles became a licensed pilot at age 16 and remained passionate about flying throughout his adult life. He and his brother, David, also a pilot since his teens, rebuilt damaged planes for resale and built and flew their own experimental kit planes. Charles' other lifelong passion was sailing with family and friends, and with whom he had many adventures sailing and traveling the world. Charles' care for others, his contagious curiosity, and his adventurous spirit made him a sociable and loving soul to family and friends alike. Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Ben Donald and Anna Ruth Morgan; his second wife, Ursula Glover; his first wife, Marilyn Jean McCutcheon; and their son, Paul Edward Morgan; his grandson, Dustin Morgan; and his sister, Martha Josephine Morgan. He is survived by his daughter, Martha Lynn (Mark) Sturgell; his son, Jeffrey Phillip Morgan; his granddaughters, Lauren Morgan Sanchez (Alex), and Lacy Morgan Bales; and his great grandchildren, Dominick Sanchez and Luca Sanchez, Ben Bales and Adalynn Bales. He is also survived by his brother, David (Rose) Morgan; sister, Mary Ann (Bob) Pierce; along with a host of nieces and nephews. A Celebration of Charles' life will be held at 2:00 pm on Friday, July 24th, at the First United Methodist Church, 120 South Broad Street, Middletown, Ohio. The family would like to thank Enclave of Springboro and Hospice Care of Dayton for their care of Charles. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Charles' name to the Middletown Community Foundation, Rotary International of Middletown, the First United Methodist Church or the Coast Guard Auxiliary. Please visit breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Journal-News on Jun. 21, 2020.