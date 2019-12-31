|
NICOL, Charles Henry Age 81 of Ross, Ohio passed away on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Triple Creek Retirement Center. He was born on March 29, 1938 in Fremont, Ohio the son of Lewis and Alice (Preumers) Nicol. He attended school in New Washington, Ohio; graduated from Capital University and received his Doctorate from The Ohio State University. On June 11, 1961, he married Toni Boysen in Genoa, Ohio. Charles was employed for 25 years as a research chemist at Proctor and Gamble and developed several patents while working there. He is survived by his three children, Chris (Sandi) Nicol, Rebekka (Ralph) Martino, and Amanda (Chris) Fitz; seven grandchildren, Amanda, Alyson, Matthew, Emma, Addyson, Rachel, and Russell; one sister, Mary (the late Phil) Fribley; sister-in-law, Mary Ann Ferguson; and other loving relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Toni Nicol; and one brother, Richard Nicol. A visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Saturday, January 4, 2020 from 10 am until the time of the Memorial Service at 11 am. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations be made to the National Park Systems. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 31, 2019