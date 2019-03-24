Home

NISWONGER, Charles E. Age 82, formerly of Vandallia, OH, passed away at 8:40 pm on Friday, March 22, 2019 at the Briarwood Village in Coldwater, Ohio. He was born on August 4, 1936 in Dayton, Ohio to the late Harold & Ina (Pieratt) Niswonger. On July 14, 1956 he married Jeanne (Shupp) Niswonger, who preceded him in death on August 4, 2017. Charles was a loving father to two daughters, Susan (Dr. Timothy) Young of Celina and Marianne (Christopher Summers) Rogers of Dallas, Texas. Charles was also a devoted and caring grandfather to two grandchildren, Katarina (Chris) Rogers-Howington and Rachel Young (fianc? Curt Brown); a brother to Keith (Patricia) Niswonger, and Carole (Fred) Korner; and uncle to many nieces & nephews. Charles was preceded in death by a brother, Jack (Helen) Niswonger. Charles was a 1956 graduate of Stivers High School and went on to work for twenty plus years at NCR, worked as a foreman at Elliot Company & retired from United Technologies as a foreman. Charles enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, he played basketball for NCR when he was younger, had a true passion for woodworking and showing dogs all over the country. Moreover, his favorite pastime was mowing the lawn and having a cold beer afterwards. Private family services will be held. No calling hours are scheduled. In lieu of flowers, the family suggest memorial contributions be made to Hospice of Sacred Heart, Coldwater, OH. Condolences can be left at www.ciscofuneralhome.com Arrangements have been entrusted to Cisco Funeral Home, Celina & St. Marys.
