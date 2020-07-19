1/1
Charles NORTHERN
NORTHERN, Charles K. "Kenny" 70, of Springfield, OH, died Friday, June 17, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center following a lengthy battle with M.S. and five bouts of cancer. He was born April 17, 1950, in Tacoma, WA, to James and Florence Northern. Kenny was a Vietnam Veteran and retired as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service with the U.S. Army and the Ohio Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda (Lewe); two sons, Brian and David; 4 grandchildren, Emmalee, Brandon, Amanda and Alan; and a great grandson, Bradley. Private services will be held Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
