Charles NORTHERN

NORTHERN, Charles K. "Kenny" 70, of Springfield, OH, died Friday, June 17, 2020, in Springfield Regional Medical Center following a lengthy battle with M.S. and five bouts of cancer. He was born April 17, 1950, in Tacoma, WA, to James and Florence Northern. Kenny was a Vietnam Veteran and retired as a Master Sergeant after 20 years of service with the U.S. Army and the Ohio Army National Guard. He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Linda (Lewe); two sons, Brian and David; 4 grandchildren, Emmalee, Brandon, Amanda and Alan; and a great grandson, Bradley. Private services will be held Tuesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Memorial donations may be made to the Second Harvest Food Bank.



