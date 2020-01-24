|
NORVELL, Charles Robert 77, of Atlanta, Georgia went home to be with his Lord on Thursday, January 17, 2020 surrounded by his family. Charles was born in 1942 in Pulaski, Virginia and received his masters in music education from the Cincinnati Conservatory of Music and his Doctorate of Music Education at the Louisiana Baptist University. Charles was a music teacher in Cincinnati public schools and minister of music at Central Parkway, Harlan Park, and Princeton Pike Churches of God. He also founded Charles Novell School of Music and Counterpoint Recording studio. In his lifetime he was involved in recording over 2,500 albums. He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Ilice Novell, mother and father in law Aden and Dot Muncy and brother in-law Ken Muncy. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Barbara Novell, his brothers Jerry (Susie) Novell and Alvin (Barbara) Novell, his sisters in law Glo (Lyle) Daniel and Susan (the late Ken) Muncy, children Gwen (Pastor Tony) Brock and Rob (Jenny) Novell; five grandchildren, Victoria, Connor, and Kendall Brock and Aleah and Trey Novell. The Remembrance of Life Service will be conducted on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 1:30 P. M. at the Princeton Pike Church of God with Bishop Ronnie Martin, Pastor Ray Phillips, Pastor Barry Clardy and members of the family will officiate. Interment will follow in the Spring Hill Cemetery, 6991 Princeton Road, Liberty Township, Ohio with Pastor Jerry Novell officiating. Casket bearers will be Connor Brock, Kendal Brock, Trey Novell, Steve Danile, Rick Wiley, Larry Bartlett and Mike Gibbs. The family will receive friends from 11:00 until 1:00 Saturday at the Princeton Pike Church of God. You may share your condolences and your memories with the Novell family at www.jimrushfuneralhomes.com
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 24, 2020