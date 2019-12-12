|
OAKES, Charles E. Age 81 of Terlingua, Texas, passed away on Monday, December 9, 2019. Charlie was born in Hamilton, Ohio on March 22, 1938 to Orah Oakes. On December 10, 1956 he married the love of his life, Ruth Day. He was a Free Mason of Benjamin Franklin Lodge 719. Charlie enjoyed boating and riding his motorcycle with his friends and family. He will be remembered for his love of his family. Charlie is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruth Oakes; his children, Randy (Sandy) Oakes, Chuck (Carolyn) Oakes, Becky (Gary) Plessinger and Cindy (Tom) Dunn; his grandchildren, Tiffany, John Randall, Danny, Josh, Jessie and Sarah; his great-grandchildren, Ryder, Jenna, Parker, Tucker, Tanner, Joshua, Maddi, Logan, Easton, Eden, Grace, Cason and Tate; his sister, Faye Dunaway; and many other family members and friends. Charlie was preceded in death by his mother; his son, Douglas Oakes; and his siblings, Wendell, Donnie, Betty, Janet, Jean, Judy and Ruthie. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 10:30 AM. Burial will follow at Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home. Flowers are welcome or memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Cumberland.
Published in Journal-News on Dec. 12, 2019