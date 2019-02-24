OLIVER Sr., Charles E. "Charlie" 92, of Springfield, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Wooded Glen Health Campus. He was born on March 23, 1926, in New Boston, Ohio, the son of the late Elmer Oliver Sr. and Carrie (Tilghman) Oliver. Charlie enlisted in the United States Navy at the age of 17 to serve his country during World War II, stationed in the Pacific Theatre. Following his military service, he returned home, finished high school and later graduated from The Ohio State University with a Business degree. Charlie spent his career at WPAFB for 35 years. Following retirement, he worked for Society Bank (now Key Bank) as a courier. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds and Ohio State football fan. He loved reading and attending his grandkids sporting events. Charlie will be missed for his sense of humor and quick withe was a friend to many. He is survived by his son, Chuck (Linda) Oliver, Jr., daughter, Patricia (Ken) Gapsch, four grandchildren: Darci (Christian) Jordan, Ryan (Katherine) Oliver, Andrea Gapsch and Erik Gapsch; six great grandchildren: Noah, Nick, Elena, Sydney, Evan and Kendall; sister-in-law, Jean Richards and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 64 years, Margaret "Peggy" Oliver, four sisters and two brothers. A Memorial Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 2:00 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME with Chaplain Randy Reed officiating. Online expressions of sympathy may be sent through www.littletonandrue.com Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary