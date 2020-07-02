ORTH, Jr., Charles Westley Age 65, of Miamisburg, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Chuck was born in Dayton on May 21, 1955, to Charles Westley Orth, Sr. & Mary Jane (Gilbert) Ash. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jesse Ash and uncle, Freddy Gilbert. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cindy L. Orth; children, Michael (Rhonda) Orth, Charles Westley Orth III, Billy Ray Orth, Zachary "Blue" Orth and Kaley (Dustin Bolden) Orth; grandchildren, Brock Orth, Colsten Orth, Caysen Orth and Myla Bolden; mother, Mary Jane (John) Ash; siblings, Randy (Kim) Orth, Rick Orth, Karla (Jeff) Carroll, Kathy Ash and Johnny Ash; best friend and brother, Gail (Diane) McKinney; and many other relatives and friends. Chuck was a hardworking man who spent his free time with his family & friends and of course riding his beloved Harley. Now he can forever ride in peace. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chuck's memory to the American Stroke Foundation. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com