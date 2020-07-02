1/
Charles ORTH
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ORTH, Jr., Charles Westley Age 65, of Miamisburg, passed away on Friday, June 26, 2020. Chuck was born in Dayton on May 21, 1955, to Charles Westley Orth, Sr. & Mary Jane (Gilbert) Ash. He was preceded in death by his father; brother, Jesse Ash and uncle, Freddy Gilbert. Chuck is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Cindy L. Orth; children, Michael (Rhonda) Orth, Charles Westley Orth III, Billy Ray Orth, Zachary "Blue" Orth and Kaley (Dustin Bolden) Orth; grandchildren, Brock Orth, Colsten Orth, Caysen Orth and Myla Bolden; mother, Mary Jane (John) Ash; siblings, Randy (Kim) Orth, Rick Orth, Karla (Jeff) Carroll, Kathy Ash and Johnny Ash; best friend and brother, Gail (Diane) McKinney; and many other relatives and friends. Chuck was a hardworking man who spent his free time with his family & friends and of course riding his beloved Harley. Now he can forever ride in peace. The family will receive friends on Monday, July 6, 2020, from 5-7 pm at Newcomer Kettering Chapel, 3940 Kettering Blvd, Kettering, OH 45439. The service will follow at 7 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Chuck's memory to the American Stroke Foundation. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
JUL
6
Service
07:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home - South Chapel
3940 Kettering Boulevard
Kettering, OH 45439
(937) 293-4141
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved