Charles PARMENTER
1934 - 2020
PARMENTER, Charles W. Charles W. Parmenter, age 86, of Ludlow Falls, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020. He was born September 30, 1934, to the late William & Rose (Schultze) Parmenter in Versailles, Ohio. He is preceded in death by his loving wife Norma Bernadine (Busse); son Dave A. Parmenter; siblings Joseph Parmenter and Evelyn Grilliot. He will be dearly missed by his loving children Jeanine M. Benasutti and Tim E. (June) Parmenter; grandchildren Daniel J. Benasutti, Patrick B. (Samantha) Benasutti, Corianne E. (Cicely) Jones, Katheryn Michelle (Sean) Mastrino, Kristie M. (Lorenza) Wyatt, Kimberly D. (Brendan) Parmenter-Wynands, Charles M. Parmenter, Stacey Burgess and Kimberly Burgess; great grandchildren Heidi, Dominic, Brody, Liam, Kion, Emma, Zachary, and Andi; siblings Mary Leugers of Greenville and Paul (Karen) Parmenter of Vandalia. He was a 1952 Versailles High School graduate. Charlie was very active in the Church of the Transfiguration where he put his heart and soul into both the church and the Lange Estate. He was the owner and operator of Miami Graphics Services, Inc. for 35 years. He also was a former member of the West Milton Development Board and Miami County Zoning Board and past president of the West Milton Rotary Club. Charlie was a loving and devoted husband, loving father and a loving and fun grandpa. Charlie never knew a stranger and anyone who met him was a better person for it. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Church of the Transfiguration, 972 S. Miami St, West Milton with Rev. Fr. Eric Bowman officiating. Burial will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, October 13 at St. Valbert's Cemetery in Versailles. The family will receive friends from 4-7 PM on Monday, October 12 at Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, 284 N. Miami St, West Milton and 10-10:30 AM on Tuesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in loving memory of Charlie to the Church of the Transfiguration. Online memories of Charles may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 11, 2020.
