Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles PENNINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles PENNINGTON

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles PENNINGTON Obituary
PENNINGTON, Charles J. Age 95 of Hamilton, died January 24. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 16, 1925, the son of Jeff Pennington and Evelyn (Campbell) Pennington. Charles graduated from Hamilton High School in 1943 and later earned a Bachelor's Degree from Miami University. He served in the US Navy during WWII aboard a destroyer escort in the Pacific and then later on a destroyer during the Korean War. On June 8, 1948, in the Trinity Episcopal Church, he married Eleanor Ralston, who preceded him in death in 1999. He was also preceded by his parents, brother John M. Pennington, and sister Alice L. Pennington. He is survived by two daughters, Ann Turner and Lynn Pennington, a granddaughter Melissa Hulley, a great granddaughter Elaina Hulley, and a great grandson Will Hulley. Charles donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and no service will be held.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -