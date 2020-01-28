|
PENNINGTON, Charles J. Age 95 of Hamilton, died January 24. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on January 16, 1925, the son of Jeff Pennington and Evelyn (Campbell) Pennington. Charles graduated from Hamilton High School in 1943 and later earned a Bachelor's Degree from Miami University. He served in the US Navy during WWII aboard a destroyer escort in the Pacific and then later on a destroyer during the Korean War. On June 8, 1948, in the Trinity Episcopal Church, he married Eleanor Ralston, who preceded him in death in 1999. He was also preceded by his parents, brother John M. Pennington, and sister Alice L. Pennington. He is survived by two daughters, Ann Turner and Lynn Pennington, a granddaughter Melissa Hulley, a great granddaughter Elaina Hulley, and a great grandson Will Hulley. Charles donated his body to the University of Cincinnati College of Medicine and no service will be held.
Published in Journal-News on Jan. 28, 2020