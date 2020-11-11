1/1
CHARLES PERRY
PERRY, Charles

Dean Louis "Dean"

86, of Springfield, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, November 7, 2020, surrounded by the love of his family. He was born in Cincinnati on November 20, 1933, the son of Charles H. and Thelma (Kampe) Perry. He retired from Navistar after 35 years of service. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy. Survivors include his five children, Charles "Jerry" (Mary) Perry, Kim (David) Landers, Todd (Amy) Perry, Teka (Jim) Hoberty and Jon-T Perry; sister, Margaret Wesner; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. He was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Perry, Sr. Dean was a wonderful father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He spent his retirement enhancing the lives

of his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandson. He found joy in the simple things, nature and family. He was a fisherman who enjoyed fishing for catfish using his L90 fish hook that he guaranteed would catch fish. We will remember the stories from his childhood, including meeting Einstein and Oppenheimer. He will be missed, but the love he gave us will live with us forever. Private services will be held at a later date. Arrangements by CONROY FUNERAL HOME.

Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 11, 2020.
