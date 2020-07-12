Charles PIKE

PIKE, Charles Raymond Charles Raymond Pike, 81, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Booneville, MS. He was born in Blossberg, AL, to Frank Emmit and Amanda Naomi Pike. Mr. Pike was a veteran of the United States Air Force and a retired truck driver who enjoyed NASCAR, women and was a gun enthusiast. He is survived by three children in the Chicago area; children, Josh (Ashley) and Suzanne (Tison); two sisters, Francis Putnam and Betty Downs; eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his close cousin, Jimmy Manning; and his special nephew, Steve (Jan) Kelton, whom he resided with at the time of his death. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his beloved wife, Silvia; brother, James Pike; and sister, Jaunita Kelton. Per his wishes, no services will be held. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com
.