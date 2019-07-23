|
|
POWELL, Charles Hugh Age 84 of Dayton, passed away Saturday, July 19, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital, Dayton. He was born in Sergent, Kentucky on November 7, 1934, the son of Russell & Clara Powell. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of the Vandalia Baptist Church. He retired from Ledex Inc in Vandalia after 40 years where he worked various jobs in the company. He is survived by his son Gary (Amy) Powell; 4 grandchildren Allison, Ethan, Ty and Cameron Powell; brother-in-law Pat Gilbert and a niece Judy (Ken) Yocum. He was preceded in death by his parents, son Chris Powell, brothers Ernest, Jesse and Daryl Powell and sisters Evelyn Issac, Opal Webb, Imogene Gilbert and Betty Sexton. A Graveside Service will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at 11:00 am at the Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, 11890 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. Services have been entrusted to the Blessing- Zerkle Funeral Home, Tipp City. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.blessingfh.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on July 23, 2019