PRATER, Sr., Charles Jerome Of New Carlisle, born June 7, 1942, (77) passed away November 11, 2019. He is preceded in death by his father James Rufus, mother Anna Bell, and wife Barbara Jean. Charles is survived by his 2 siblings: sister Patricia Latham and brother James (Mike); his 4 children: Gloria Clark (Gary), Leda (Jim) Martin, Charles J. Jr (Rebecca) and Billie Jean; 12 grandchildren: Rhiannon, Cierra, Jessica, Charles J. III, Wesley, Kyle, Benjamin, Charley, Bridget, Alex, Josh, and Gage; 10 great grandchildren: Elaina, Rosalyn, Noah, Henry, Chase, Jameson, Aurora, Ayden, Nolan, Waylon. Viewing/Services to begin Saturday, November 16, 2019 at 10am at Creech's Funeral Home in Middlesboro, KY. Immediately following, Charles will be laid to rest, with his wife, in the beautiful mountains at Green Hills Cemetery (Middlesboro). Charles (Jerry) was a very loving, caring, and hard working man. Retired from Dayton Steel as a crane operator. His singing, cooking, jokes, car repairs, and much more, will be missed by many. We love you Papaw. The family would like to thank the health care team at Springfield Regional Hospital for their care and support.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Nov. 15, 2019