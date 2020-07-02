RANKE, Charles Jack On Monday, June 22, 2020, Charles Jack Ranke, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother passed away at the age of 92. Charles Jack Ranke was born on December 31, 1927, in Hamilton, Ohio, to Arthur S. and Mildred Buell Ranke. Known as "Jack" from childhood, he graduated high school in Hamilton in 1945. On December 17, 1945, he enlisted in the US Army Air Corps which led him to become a service member of the United States Air Force. At Scott Air Base in Illinois, he received his air traffic control training. After graduating, he began his military tour of duty with travels throughout foreign countries that included the Philippines and Japan. Jack was a proud, hardworking Air Traffic Controller through his entire military career. While stationed at the Brookley Air Force Base in Mobile, Alabama, he met his beloved wife, Jimmie Kate Burnette. They were married in Mobile, Alabama, on December 13, 1952. The two newlyweds then set out for El Paso, Texas, where they welcomed their first born child, Charyl Lee. Jack and Jimmie then moved to Fairbanks, Alaska, where they welcomed two more children, Charles Randall and Susan. Eventually, the family traveled back home to Ohio, settling in Fairborn at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Amongst his many travels, Jack had a tour of duty in Greenland. Following the completion of his duty there, he was sent with the family to Dover Air Force Base in Dover, Delaware, where they welcomed the birth of their fourth child, Phillip Burnette Ranke. Shortly thereafter, the family was transferred to Ankara, Turkey for several years. Eventually the family came full circle back to Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. After retirement from the Air Force in March, 1970, following 26 years of service, Jack joined the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) as an air traffic controller at Miami International Airport. The family moved to Miami, Florida, where, in due time, he would retire after many years of commitment with honor as a Senior Master Sergeant of the United States Air Force. Jack, being from Ohio, and Jimmie, being from Alabama, chose to make their forever home in North Carolina. He attended Catawba Valley Community College where he received an Associate Degree in furniture design. Jack had a sincere love for Hickory where he and Jimmie bought a home that sat upon the highest hill. The two thoroughly enjoyed retirement years full of love and laughter, surrounded by their children and grandchildren. Jack's greatest love was his family; first and foremost, above all. He was an honorable, humble man that committed his life to the well-being of his wife, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Arthur Schwab Ranke and Mildred Buell Ranke, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Joann Topmiller, Betty Ward and Lois Weaver. Charles is survived by his wife of 68 years, Jimmie Kate Ranke; sons, Charles Randall Ranke and Phillip Burnette Ranke, both of Hickory, NC; daughters, Charyl Lee Rocco of Colorado and Susan Rockwell and husband, Gary of Atlanta, GA; daughter-in-law, Jane Ranke; siblings, Ruth Mildred Spada, Arthur Schwab Ranke, Jr. of Hamilton, Ohio; Barbara Ann (Robert) Schoenfeld of Mainesville, Ohio; grandchildren, Stephen Ranke, Rebecca Ranke, Keli Ranke, Katie Ranke, Stephanie Tandhasetti, Amy Rocco, Bryan Rocco, Jonathan Rocco and Daniel Rocco; and many family members who will cherish his memory and carry on his legacy of respect, honor, and loyalty. Visitation will be held from 11 am until 12 pm on Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton, Ohio. Military Honors will follow at 12 pm on Saturday, at the funeral home. Condolences may be left for the family at either www.Webb-Noonan.com
or www.drumfh-hickory.com