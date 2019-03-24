|
RASPER, Charles A. Age 78 passed away March 21, 2019. Beloved wife of Rose J. Costanzo and the late Mary Lou Rasper (nee Schriml) dear father of Brian (Marjorie), Darryl (Robin) and Scott (Rochelle), loving Grandfather of 6 Great grandfather of 4 dear brother of Ginger Schaffer. Mass of Christian Burial Wednesday, March 27th at St Brendan Church 4242 Brendan Lane North Olmsted at 10 AM. Interment Holy Cross Cemetery. Family will receive friends at the Corrigan Craciun Funeral Home 20820 Lorain Rd Fairview Park Tuesday from 2-4 & 7-9 PM. Memorial contribution may be made to Special Olympics or the . Online condolences may be expressed at www.craciunfuneralhomes.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019