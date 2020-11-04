1/1
Charles RATLIFF
1948 - 2020
RATLIFF, Charles

Charles Ratliff, 72, of South Charleston, Ohio, went home to be with the Lord on

Monday, November 2, 2020,

after battling a lengthy illness. Charles was born in Asa Creek, Kentucky, to Georgie and

Beatrice (Litteral) Ratliff on

January 15th, 1948. Charles was a kind and loving husband to his wife, Brenda (Thomas) Ratliff, of 53 years. He served in the United States Army

during the Vietnam War. He went on to work for Clark Landmark for 38 years, where he developed and maintained many lifelong friendships. In his younger years, Charles enjoyed

fishing and hunting, especially mushrooms. In his later years, Charles found joy in spending time with his family. Charles was a loving husband father, brother, grandfather, uncle and friend. He is survived by his devoted wife, Brenda and their three children, Melinda (Orville) Wilson, Charles (Kristine) Ratliff and Jeffrey (Tiffany) Ratliff; grandchildren, Jarrett, Maggie, Mason, Max, Bryce and Braden; brothers, Roger

(Kathy), Danny, Harvey (Brenda); and several nieces and nephews. Charles is preceded in death by his parents and his

brother, Ricky. A graveside service will be held Thursday,

November 5th, 2020, at 12:00 pm at Greenlawn Cemetery in South Charleston, Ohio. Funeral services will be provided by Richards, Raff and Dunbar Memorial Home of Springfield Ohio. For everyone's safety, please wear masks and observe social distancing during the service. In Lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to South Charleston Christian Center (SCCC), P.O. Box 177, South Charleston, Ohio 45368. The family also wishes to express our gratitude to Loving Care Hospice and Home Health. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.richardsraffanddunbar.com.





Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Graveside service
12:00 PM
Greenlawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home
838 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 325-1564
