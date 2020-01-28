|
REDMAN, Charles T. Age 92, of Brookville, passed away at the Otterbein Retirement Community in Lebanon, OH on Saturday, January 25, 2020 following a brief illness. He was preceded in death by his wife of 71 years, Elsie, and by a son-in-law, Larry Sortman. He was a US Army veteran of WWII, and he retired from Reynolds & Reynolds as a Supervisor. He was a member of Brookville Grace Brethren Church and he loved to help Elsie with gardening and canning. He also had a very soft spot in his hearts for his pets. Charles is survived by foster daughters, Sue Sortman & Marlene Miller; sister-in-law, Margaret Wastler; grandchildren, April Firsdon & Brian Sortman; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Stephen, Katherine, Jonathan, Kendra, Madison & Cassidy & great-great-grandson, Wyatt, along with numerous other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held 12:00 PM Friday, Jan. 31 at the GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT ROAD, BROOKVILLE, with burial to follow in Roselawn Cemetery, Lewisburg. Friends may call at the funeral home from 11:30 AM Friday until service time. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 28, 2020