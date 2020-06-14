Charles REEDER
REEDER, Charles E. 97, of New Carlisle, Ohio, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. He was born April 3, 1923, in Greene County, Ohio, the son of the late Cortland Leroy & Sarah (Thompson) Reeder. He worked at Navistar for over 30 years, and served as a safety man. He is survived by his children, Dale (Peggy) Reeder, Dennis Reeder, Rodney (Heide) Reeder & Debbie (Steve) Hockett; grandchildren, Todd Reeder, JoAnne Reeder- Hadaway, Karie Bennett, Dennis Keith Reeder Jr., Christopher Reeder, Brian Hockett, Joseph Reeder, Beth Sullivan, Greg Reeder; 12 great grandchildren, and other relatives and friends. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Ruth (Kannedy) Reeder. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at 10 AM with the service to honor Charles' life to follow at 11 AM in the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Burial will take place in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to www.trostelchapman.com


Published in Springfield News Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home
507 West Jefferson Street
New Carlisle, OH 45344
(937) 845-9477
