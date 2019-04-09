REID, Charles E. Age 89, of Middletown, Ohio, passed away Sunday, April 7, 2019 at . He was born December 7, 1929 in Bath County, Kentucky and moved to Ohio in1949. He served in the U.S. Navy. He was employed in the Machine Shop at Aeronca for 17 years, and then was a Realtor for Courtney Duff Realtors for 40 years and John Sawyer Realtors until retiring when he was 80 years of age. Charles was a member of the Stratford Heights Church of God, where he had served as a Trustee and Clerk and a former Sunday School Superintendent. He enjoyed golfing and fishing. Preceding him in death were his parents, Ronald and Mamie (Stewart) Reid; grandson, Cory Reid Waits; two sisters, Ann Heflin and Betty Goodpastor; and sister-in-law, Rose Reid. He is survived by his wife, Louise C. Reid, (they would have been married 69 years on April 22), three daughters, Sharon Waits, Paula (David) Long, and Cindy (Tom) Watson; four grandchildren, Matthew (Sarah) Waits, Christopher (Becky) Long, Stewart (Tess) Watson and Hannah Watson; five great grandchildren; one brother, Nick Reid; and many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, April 11, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Road, Middletown, Ohio 45042, followed by services at the church at 12:00 noon with Pastor Ray Phillips officiating. Interment will be at Butler County Memorial Park, Trenton, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Stratford Heights Church of God, 4419 Nelson Rd., Middletown, Ohio 45042. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be made to the family at www.herr-riggs.com Published in Journal-News on Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary