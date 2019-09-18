|
|
REINHEIMER, Jr., Charles Frederick "Fred" 77, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Fred was born February 7, 1942 in Springfield, OH to Charles and Mary (Swanston) Reinheimer, Sr. He retired as a Lieutenant for the Springfield Fire Department. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He was also an avid golfer and skeet shooter. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Gail (Barone) Reinheimer; three children Cynthia (Bob) Muller, Cheryl (Jim) Whipp and Ann (Joe) Werner; 12 grandchildren, Kenny, Nick, Jacob, Alex, Preston, Ashley, Alissa, Tyler (Kelsey) Bella, Ava, Lily and Josie; 5 great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy (Dave) Young and Mary Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friends, Terry and Janet Dyer. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Joe Richardson. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 - 6 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with a Firefighter's Turnout at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 18, 2019