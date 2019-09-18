Home

POWERED BY

Services
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
(937) 324-4973
Visitation
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Conroy Funeral Home
1660 East High Street
Springfield, OH 45505
View Map
Service
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
6:00 PM
Firefighter's Turnout
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Sep. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Raphael Catholic Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles REINHEIMER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles REINHEIMER Jr.


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles REINHEIMER Jr. Obituary
REINHEIMER, Jr., Charles Frederick "Fred" 77, of Springfield, passed away Monday, September 16, 2019. Fred was born February 7, 1942 in Springfield, OH to Charles and Mary (Swanston) Reinheimer, Sr. He retired as a Lieutenant for the Springfield Fire Department. He was a veteran of the United States Navy and member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. He was also an avid golfer and skeet shooter. Survivors include his wife of 54 years, Gail (Barone) Reinheimer; three children Cynthia (Bob) Muller, Cheryl (Jim) Whipp and Ann (Joe) Werner; 12 grandchildren, Kenny, Nick, Jacob, Alex, Preston, Ashley, Alissa, Tyler (Kelsey) Bella, Ava, Lily and Josie; 5 great grandchildren; two sisters, Peggy (Dave) Young and Mary Richardson; numerous nieces and nephews; and his best friends, Terry and Janet Dyer. He was preceded in death by his parents; and a brother-in-law, Joe Richardson. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 4 - 6 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME with a Firefighter's Turnout at 6 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Raphael Catholic Church. Burial will be held at St. Bernard Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Vincent DePaul.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now