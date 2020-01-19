|
|
RINEHART, Rev. Charles E. 76 of Dayton, OH, formerly of Gratis, OH, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Kettering, OH. Born on August 8, 1943 in Eaton, OH, he was the son of the late Mary E. Rinehart. He retired from Dayton Power & Light after 30 plus years. He was a 1961 Eaton High School graduate, he attended divinity school and received his license in 2002. He served as a chaplain at Kettering Medical Center, organized the gospel group "The Messengers", he was a minister at several area churches. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Preceded in death by his first wife: Kathryn Ann (Donson) Rinehart in 2016. Survived by his wife of 2 years: Carolyn (Clemons) Rinehart; Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P. M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Ruby Harp officiating. Interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P. M. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the in memory of Charley. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020