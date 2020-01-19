Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charles RINEHART
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles RINEHART

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles RINEHART Obituary
RINEHART, Rev. Charles E. 76 of Dayton, OH, formerly of Gratis, OH, died Thursday, January 16, 2020 in Kettering, OH. Born on August 8, 1943 in Eaton, OH, he was the son of the late Mary E. Rinehart. He retired from Dayton Power & Light after 30 plus years. He was a 1961 Eaton High School graduate, he attended divinity school and received his license in 2002. He served as a chaplain at Kettering Medical Center, organized the gospel group "The Messengers", he was a minister at several area churches. He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan. Preceded in death by his first wife: Kathryn Ann (Donson) Rinehart in 2016. Survived by his wife of 2 years: Carolyn (Clemons) Rinehart; Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Funeral Service will be held at 1:00 P. M. on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at Barnes Funeral Home, 220 East Main Street, Eaton, OH with Rev. Ruby Harp officiating. Interment will be held in Fairview Cemetery, Gratis, OH. Family will receive friends on Tuesday from 11:00 A.M. to 1:00 P. M. at the funeral home. Memorial Contributions may be made to the in memory of Charley. Condolences may be sent to the family via the website at www.barnesfuneralhome.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -