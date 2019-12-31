|
ROBERTS, Charles W. Age 83, of Dayton, OH passed away peacefully (Thanksgiving Eve) Wednesday, November 21, 2018 at the VA Medical Center, Long Beach, CA with family by his side. Born June 24, 1935 in Memphis TN. He was preceded in death by his parents, Estelle Hayes and Johnnie Roberts Sr., of Detroit, MI, son, Wesley Roberts, ex-wife and friend, Margaret (Montgomery) Roberts, sisters, Rever, Margaret and Nancy of Detroit, MI, brothers Jake, Leroy, Roosevelt, and Johnnie Roberts Jr., of Detroit, MI. He leaves to cherish his memory daughter, Roxanne Roberts, granddaughter Infinity Vinegar-Roberts, grandson, Malique Morrow, sister Scottie Roberts, Detroit MI, brothers Coleman (Barbara) Roberts, Detroit MI, Robert Roberts, Detroit MI, and J. W. Roberts, Detroit, MI. Special Friends: Barbara McDonald, Elsie Paschal, Michael Riley, Robert Adams, James Cope, Bob Wiley, Rod Osborne, Jimmy Rowell, Robert Turner and a host of family and friends. Graduate of Dunbar "Class 1955". Associate Degree at Sinclair Community College. Served in the U.S Army, Retired General Motors (Delco), Deacon at Canaan Missionary Baptist Church, Mason Prince Hall Lodge Amer Temple #107, Freeway Golf Club, The Lexington Swingers Golf Club, Seniors Biker's Club, Corvette Club, Ellison Senior Center. He was an excellent bowler and golfer with numerous awards and trophies. He enjoyed skiing, running marathons, tennis, swimming, line dancing and roller skating. Charles has been dearly missed by his loved ones this holiday season. HHRoberts.com
