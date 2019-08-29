Home

ROWLAND, Charles P. "Phil" Age 72, of Miamisburg, passed away Monday, August 26, 2019. He was retired from GM/Harrison Radiator after 30 years. Phil was a member of the Knights of Columbus, Council 4587. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Rowland & Virginia Rowland Pottinger. Phil is survived by his wife of 48 years, Anita; 3 sons, Sean and wife, Jennifer, Douglas, and Robert; 3 grandchildren, Logan, Erin and Caitlin. The family will receive friends on Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 9:30 am, at Our Lady of Good Hope, 6 S. 3rd St, Miamisburg, OH 45342. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:30 am. Phil will be laid to rest at Calvary Cemetery. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com
Published in Dayton Daily News on Aug. 29, 2019
