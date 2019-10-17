|
SASSER, Charles B. Age 84 of Wayne Township, passed away at his residence on Friday, October 11, 2019. He was born in Laurel County, Kentucky on February 2, 1935 the son of Bailey and Edna (Chesnut) Sasser. Charles was employed as an engineer at General Electric for thirty-two years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of the Lakota Hills Baptist Church. In 1953 in Ravenna, Kentucky he married Wanda Joyce Chaney and she preceded him in death in 1993 and in 1994 in Cincinnati he married Marjorie Sellins. He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Sasser; three children, Dennis (Vickey) Sasser, Karen (Randy) Altenau, and Pamela Sasser-Galvez; two stepchildren, Kevin John (Mary Lee) Sellins and Shawna O'Neill-Dam; three siblings, Carl (Juanetta) Sasser, Carolyn (Charles) Rodeffer, and Larry (Pamela) Sasser; ten grandchildren, Andrea (Shawn) Colyer, Andrew (Jenn) Sasser, Amy Torres, Breaydan (Jessica) Galvez, Cindy Riggan, Jamie Martin, Amanda (Roger) Clark, Molly Sellins, Lindsey Atha, and Drew Atha; thirteen great grandchildren; and a great great granddaughter. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Randall Sasser; and brother, John Sasser. Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 12 noon with Pastor Travis Smalley of Lakota Hills Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow at Simonson Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 10:00 AM to 12 noon at the funeral home. Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com
Published in Journal-News on Oct. 17, 2019