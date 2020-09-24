1/1
Charles SAUNDERS
1947 - 2020
SAUNDERS, Charles Thomas Charles Thomas Saunders, 73, of Germantown, passed away Tuesday, September 22, 2020. He was born May 28, 1947 to the late John Carl and Donna (Smith) Saunders. Charles was a 1966 graduate of Miamisburg High School and served his country in the United States Army during Vietnam. He was an Eagle Scout with Troop 133 in Germantown. Being a welder was his passion. One of his first jobs was at McCall's Magazine in Dayton and he later worked at Miamisburg Mound for 25 years. Charles was blessed with a good life and is now with our Lord Jesus Christ. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Linda (Francis) Saunders; son, Travis Ray (Elizabeth) Saunders of Rainier, Oregon; daughter, Natalie Sue Saunders of Miamisburg; grandchildren, Carli Saunders, Aubrey and Layne Layman; and his great granddaughter, Avalynn Saunders. A gathering of family and friends will be held from 6-8 PM on Friday, September 25, 2020, at GEBHART- SCHMIDT- PARRAMORE Funeral Home, Miamisburg. Due to COVID-19, social distancing rules will be in place and masks are required. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.gebhartschmidtparramore.com

Published in Dayton Daily News on Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Memorial Gathering
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Gebhart-Schmidt-Parramore Funeral Home
508 E Linden Ave
Miamisburg, OH 45342
9378663373
