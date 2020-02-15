|
SCHENK, Charles H. Age 89 passed away Thursday February 13, 2020. He was born April 17, 1930 in Hamilton, OH to the late Walter and Gladys (nee Meece) Schenk. He was also preceded in death by his wife Beulah Schenk, and an infant son Charles Herman Schenk. Mr. Schenk is survived by children Charles (Vicky) Schenk, Karen (Steve) Carpenter, Patti (Steve) Thomas, Carol (Al) Bunger, James Schenk, Sherrie (Mike) Huster; six grandchildren; thirteen great grandchildren; siblings Thomas (Bonnie) Schenk, Mary (John) Hoffman and was also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. Memorial Contributions in Charles' name would be appreciated to Freedom Baptist Church 1766 Millville Ave Hamilton, OH 45013. www.websterfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Journal-News on Feb. 15, 2020