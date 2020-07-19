Charles SEXTON

SEXTON, Charles Franklin Age 100, of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at Mt. Pleasant Retirement Village. He was born January 11, 1920, in Ezel, Kentucky, the son of John N. Sexton and Lucy (Pierce) Sexton. Charles was a veteran, serving in the U. S. Army, he was honorably discharged and received a Purple Heart. He was a member of the VFW Post 3809. Charles retired from Armco Steel after 32 years of service. He is survived by two sons, Rodney (wife, Carmen) Sexton of Middletown, Larry (wife, Gloria) Sexton of Lyons, Colorado; grandchildren, Deidre Sexton of Columbus, Ohio and David Sexton of Fort Collins, Colorado; step grandsons, Dale Nestor of Kansas, Eric (wife, Stephanie) Nestor of Georgia and Tony (wife, Melissa) Nestor of Georgia; great-grandsons, Caleb and Jack; step great-grandchildren, Courtney, McKenzie, Alex, Matthew and Caroline; and his sister, Nola McQuinn. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mollie Sexton in 2008; his parents; brother, James Sexton; and sisters, Opal Sexton, Eunice Duff and Marie Mahaffey. Graveside military services will be 10:00 am Tuesday, July 21, at Butler County Memorial Park. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com
