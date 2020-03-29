|
SHERIDAN, Charles Keith 81 years old, of Cedarville, entered his Savior's rest on March 26, 2020. Keith was born August 29, 1938, in Springfield, Ohio, the only child of Marion Russell and Hazel Rosella (Brewer) Sheridan. He is survived by his wife, Eva June (Moore) Sheridan, married on July 3, 1965, and children Sharon Flatter, Bart Sheridan, and Matt Sheridan, plus nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Keith founded Sheridan & Associates and was a long-time Auctioneer and Realtor following service in the US Army and Army National Guard and years at the Dewine Seed Company and other agricultural businesses. He was also involved in community service at the regional and state levels. Among his personal honors were inductions into the Ohio Auctioneers Association and the Ohio Fair Managers Association Halls of Fame. He was a faithful member of the Clifton United Presbyterian Church. Keith loved people and entertained with his volume of life stories. He never met a stranger and was bigger than life to his friends and acquaintances. He was a faithful husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who leaves a legacy of hard work, service, and love. The family will observe a private family remembrance on Wednesday, April 1st, and will hold a public memorial celebration at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Keith's name to the Clifton United Presbyterian Church or to . Arrangements handled by McColaugh Funeral Home of Xenia, Ohio.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Mar. 29, 2020