|
|
SHOUP Sr., Charles Richard 75, of Jensen Beach, FL, formerly of Springfield, OH, passed away on November 14, 2019. He was born November 18, 1943 in Springfield, son of the late Marcus Eldon and Theresa Matilda (Bock) Shoup. Charles graduated from North High School in 1961 and then attended The Ohio State University. He served in the Ohio Army National Guard from 1962-1968. He married Nancy Lee (Russell) in Springfield, OH on August 18, 1967. For the past 25 years, they resided in Jensen Beach and were members of Trinity United Methodist Church there. Charles loved fishing, boating, and traveling by RV. Survivors include his wife of 52 years, Nancy Lee Shoup; sons, C. Richard Shoup Jr. (Tammy Lee), David Eldon Shoup (Nikki Lorraine), Matthew Lee Shoup (Mindy Jo); grandchildren, Marena, Kaysea, Marcus, Karli, Phillip, Kathryn, Hazel, Parker and Piper; sister, Helen Marie Goldmeyer and several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 22 at North Hampton Community Church, 110 Community Dr. with Pastor Jim Welch officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 11am until the services begin at 1pm. Burial will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Arrangements are being handled by the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME.Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Salvation Army.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Nov. 17, 2019