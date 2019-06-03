Home

Gilbert-Fellers Funeral Home
950 Albert Road
Brookville, OH 45309
(937) 833-2423
SMITH, Charles R. Age 84, of New Lebanon, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. He was preceded in death by a sister, Pam Bales & brother, Robert Bales. He was a US Navy veteran of the Korean War. He worked for Chrysler 33 years, and he also worked part-time for 20 years at both GroceryLand in New Lebanon and for the New Lebanon Police Dept. Charles is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sharon; son, Kevin (Willeana) Smith; grandchildren, Chassiti (Tony) Copley, Zachary (Alyssa) Smith; great-grandchildren, Makenzie, Mason & Elijah; siblings, Jackie Shell, Debbie Johnson & Doug Bales. Graveside services will be held 2 PM Wed. June 5 at Royal Oak Memorial Gardens, Brookville. Arrangements are in care of GILBERT-FELLERS FUNERAL HOME, 950 ALBERT RD., BROOKVILLE. E-mail condolences may be sent by going online to www.gilbert-fellers.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on June 3, 2019
