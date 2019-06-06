SMITH, Charles R. "Bob" 77, of Guysville, passed away Wednesday, May 22,2019, at his residence. Born April 16, 1942 in Springfield, Ohio, he was the son of the late Charles and Lena Wilmeth Smith. Bob loved his family very much and was a wonderful husband, father and "poppy." He loved to fish, especially with his grandchildren. He served 4 years in the United States Air Force, stationed in Ipswich, England. He worked 27 years at Navistar when he retired due to a disability. Bob never met a stranger and was very well liked by all. Our lives will forever have a void, he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Patti Midkiff Smith; daughters, Trudi (Don) Stroup, Amy Van Voorhis, Kari Jones, Debra Toney; grandchildren, Rachel Bell, Betsy Stokes, Sara Van Voorhis, Josh Toney, Jenna Lamere, Cody Toney, Ryan Toney; 18- great grandchildren: siblings, Janet Lockwood, Loretta Huber, Dick Smith, Joe Smith and surviving spouses. Brother and sister in law Dwayne (Sheryl) Midkiff. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Melvin, granddaughter Emily Van Voorhis, Father and Mother in law Curly and Clara Midkiff, brother in law Barney Lockwood. Cremation handled by Hughes Moquin Funeral Home, Athens. Per Bob's request there were no services. Published in Springfield News Sun on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary