STAIGHT, Charles C. Age 80, of Beavercreek passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at his residence surrounded by his family. He was born on December 29, 1938, to Forrest E. and Ruth A. Staight, who preceded him in death along with a brother, Gary Milious and two sisters, Joanne Treon and Helen App. Charlie was the beloved husband of Linda (Patterson) Staight for 28 years. A devoted father of six children, Brian (Cindy) Staight, Charles (Anita) Staight,Jr., Barb Bay, Denise (Robert) Schlemmer, David (Lisa) Bay, Robert (Caryn) Hale, Sr. He is also survived by three less good looking brothers, Herb (Phyllis) Staight, Jim (Nancy) Staight and Larry (Kay) Staight and a sister, Sylvia Detty. Charlie is also survived by a very dear friend, Tom Rhode, 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. He was a past president of the East Dayton Optimist Club from 1978-79 and had a passion for woodworking (Intarsia) with his brother Jim. Charlie was a master electrician who owned and operated KOBB Electric and retired from Lowe's after 16 years of service. The family will receive visitors at the Tobias Funeral Home-Beavercreek Chapel, 3970 Dayton-Xenia Road at Grange Hall Road, from 10:00-11:30 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019, with a brief service to be held at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either Heartland Hospice or the . Online condolences may be left for the family at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Sept. 28, 2019
