|
|
STAUDENMAIER, Rev. Charles A. "Chuck" Age 73, of Hamilton, died Friday, September 6, 2019 at Berkeley Square Retirement Community. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on August 25, 1946, the son of Jack and Mildred (Faulkner) Staudenmaier. He was a graduate of Edinboro University and St. Paul Bible College. Chuck married Barbara Hawkins on August 15, 1998 in State College, Pennsylvania. He ministered for 33 years at several churches in the Christian and Missionary Alliance and retired from Bethel Community Church, Hamilton in 2014. He is survived by his wife, Barbara; his son, David (Krista) Staudenmaier; his step daughter, Alace (Steve) Straw; his brother, Kenneth (Barbie) Staudenmaier; his sister, Jill (Joseph) Tambellini; six grandchildren, Brittany Creech, Kelsey Carpenter, Bailey Staudenmaier, Joseph (Laura) Straw, Megan (John) Lewis and Samuel Straw and a great grandchild, Braylee Creech. He was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife, Susan Barclay Staudenmaier and a step son, Will Morris. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at Bethel Community Church, 2015 N. W. Washington Blvd. with Pastor Bill Hailey officiating. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until time of the service at 7:00 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be directed to The Parkinson Foundation, 200 S E First St., Suite 800, Miami, Florida 33131 or Bethel Community Church, 2015 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com
Published in Journal-News on Sept. 8, 2019