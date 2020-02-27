|
STEVENS, Charles A. 50, of Springfield, passed away February 24, 2020. He was born April 28, 1969 in London, Ohio. Charles was employed at Tri-State Forest Products, Inc., and he enjoyed camping and hunting. Survivors include one son, Ian Stevens; mother, Martha (Miller) Thompson; sisters, Linda Stigall and Jettie (Bobby) Vlaskovich; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Stevens, and brothers, John and Timothy Stevens. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm Monday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Rick Clos officiating. Friends may visit with the family from 1-2 pm. Burial will follow in Vernon Asbury Cemetery. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.
Published in Springfield News Sun on Feb. 27, 2020