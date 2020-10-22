1/
CHARLES SWARTZ
1928 - 2020
SWARTZ, Charles Lewis

Charles Lewis Swartz, 92, died Saturday, October 17th at

Hospice House in Pinehurst after a long illness.

Mr. Swartz was born in Englewood, OH, in 1928, to Herbert G. Swartz and Lurena Golditz Swartz. He worked most of his

career for AT&T and Ohio Bell, happily retiring to Pinehurst in 1984. He was an avid golfer, woodworker, baker, reader, and puzzler.

Mr. Swartz was preceded in death by his son, Gordon, and his beloved wife, Margaret. He is survived by his daughter, Gail Anna Swartz Doty; his grandsons, Nathan and Nicholas Doty; and his great-grandchildren, Samuel, Benjamin, and Caroline Doty.

Mr. Swartz will be entombed in Pinelawn Memorial Park. Memorial services to celebrate his life will be held at a later date due to current health concerns. Notice of date of the service will be posted in this newspaper.

Donations in memory of Mr. Swartz may be made to the American Diabetes Association or the Salvation Army.

Powell Funeral Home is honored to serve the Swartz family.

Condolences online at pinesfunerals.com.

Published in Dayton Daily News on Oct. 22, 2020.
