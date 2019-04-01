Home

TAYLOR, Charles Edgar Age 89, of Miamisburg, Ohio, died Saturday March 30, 2019 at Quaker Heights Nursing Home. He was born in Williamsburg, Kentucky on May 15, 1929 to Noble and Mary (Hudson) Taylor. Charles served in the US Navy and the US Marines Corps during Korean War and was a member of First Baptist Church in Miamisburg. He was employed with NCR and Pitney Bowes for many years. He was preceded in death by his father, Noble Taylor, mother, Mary Taylor, his wife Lena (Barker) Taylor, sisters, Georgia Taylor Powers and Bernice Taylor. Charles is survived by his sister, Janice (James) Sawyers. Graveside services are 2pm Wednesday April 3, 2019 at Highland Cemetery in Williamsburg, KY with Bro. Bill Mitchell and Bro. Steve Spurgin officiating. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery with full military honors. Please visit www.anderson-fh.com to send an online condolence.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Apr. 1, 2019
