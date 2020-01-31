|
|
THOMAS Sr., Charles E. "Chuck" Age 83, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his home. He was born June 12, 1936 in Peebles, Ohio, the son of the late Fritz and Saloma Anna Thomas. Chuck retired from the City of Dayton after many years of dedicated service. He was a Union Steward for the City of Dayton. He was an avid motorcycle enthusiast who enjoyed riding until he was 81 years old. Chuck will always be remembered for his sense of humor and being friendly to all. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers and sisters; daughter-in-law, Teri Thomas. Chuck is survived by his children, Betty Brancato and Charles "Chuck" Thomas, Jr.; grandchildren, Sarah (John) Carrol, Elizabeth (Andy) Gabbard, Rachel (Matt) Muise, Stephen (Rachel) Thomas, Andrew (Caitlyn Cole) Thomas, Rebecca (Chris Bell) Brancato, Rick Brancato; great grandchildren, Aubrey, Gabe, Collin, Lilly, Keira, Madilynn, Finn, Everly Jo, Emma, Margot; former wife Jane Thomas; many beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Cathy and Bob Powers, Nancy Gray, Debbie and Dean Shepherd, John and Cindy Kissinger; and many great friends and extended family. Private family services at a later date. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.
Published in Dayton Daily News on Jan. 31, 2020